Evicting and deporting foreign nationals is not fixing Joburg’s inner-city housing crisis, Seri says – Business Day
|
Business Day
|
Evicting and deporting foreign nationals is not fixing Joburg's inner-city housing crisis, Seri says
Business Day
The plan adopted by the City of Johannesburg to evict people from hijacked buildings in order to turn these assets into low-cost housing, is a futile exercise. Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) director of research and advocacy Alana Potter was …
SERI: JHB residents should push back against Mashaba's xenophobic remarks
UPDATE: Inner city building raids continue, more than 260 already arrested
Booming! Airbnb's 154% growth in Joburg: Mayor Mashaba wants more hosts
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!