Ex-Egyptian President Morsi’s son bags 3-yr jail term over knife possession

An Egyptian court, on Thursday, sentenced a son of ousted Islamist President, Mohammed Morsi to three years imprisonment for being in possession of a penknife without licence, official MENA news agency reported.

Osama Morsi’s lawyer denied the charges and said his client was framed after his quarrel with a police officer, adding that the procedures of the young man’s search and arrest were unconstitutional, the report said.

Morsi’s son was arrested following a prosecution order in a case related to the dispersal of a pro-Morsi sit-in in Cairo in August 2013, where the man was said to have two penknives in his handbag.

The Egyptian army ousted Morsi in early July 2013, after mass protests against his one-year rule, and now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.

Later, security crackdown on pro-Morsi sit-ins left hundreds dead and thousands in custody.

Most Brotherhood leaders, including Morsi and the group’s top chief Mohammed Badie, are presently in custody, with many of them haven received appealable death sentences and life imprisonments on various charges.

The charges vary from inciting violence, murder to espionage and jailbreak.

Morsi is presently serving a 20-year prison sentence over inciting deadly clashes between his supporters and opponents in late 2012 and a 25-year jail term over leaking classified documents to Qatar.

Since Morsi’s removal, Egypt has been facing a rising wave of terrorist attacks that have left hundreds of policemen and soldiers dead, most of which have been claimed by a Sinai-based militant group loyal to the Islamic State regional terrorist group.

The post Ex-Egyptian President Morsi’s son bags 3-yr jail term over knife possession appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

