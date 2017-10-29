Ex Jigawa Senator dumps PDP

Alhaji Danladi Sankara, former Senator representing Jigawa Northwest, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC). Sankara was received by the Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru at the Malam Aminu Kano triangle Square on Sunday in Dutse. Badaru said that the defection of the former senator was a welcome development to the party in the state.

