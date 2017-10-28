EX-MILAD Accuses Court Of Evading Case Because Of Media Presence

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Former Military Administrator of Kebbi State, Colonel John Ubah (rtd) has alleged that the case instituted against him at Kaduna High Court is being deliberately and severally adjourned perhaps because of the presence of newsmen who have developed interest in the matter and always in court.

He expressed this on yesterday at the court premises, when he arrived the Court 13 and met it under lock and key on the date fixed for the matter.

Col. Ubah said that the case had dragged on for over 15 years from Court 10 where it started, to Court 13 where it presently is being heard before Justice Dahiru Kobo.

“They want to evade the involvement of the press that is why they keep adjourning the case. Today we are here again and they say the trial judge is on recess. I cannot do away with the press,” he said.

When asked if he would be open to alternative dispute resolution in resolving the matter, he said that he was open to any solution that will favour him.

“As a former governor, former Arewa Consultative Forum Secretary and presently in the committee on the position of Northern Nigeria on restructuring, I know what I want that is why I don’t have a counsel, but representing myself. If they propose an alternative dispute resolution that is agreeable to me, I certainly will agree,” he said.

Also speaking when fielding questions from newsmen, counsel to the plaintiff, Chief Chris A. Ekhasemomhe said that absolved the judge of blames over adjournments the case has suffered.

“The judges were on six weeks vacation from August to September the judge has the right to enjoy another break. He will be resuming on December 8, 2017 which is on a Friday and the matter has been adjourned to December 14,” he announced.

On whether he supports both his client and the defendant to settle out of court through alternative disputes resolution, he said that would be nearly impossible because both parties are thinking towards opposite directions.

The initial case between Mr. Lawrence Enyesiobi (defendant) and Col. Ubah (plaintiff) which bordered around land ownership lingered in court for 14 years, before the new suit No. KDH/KAD/202/2017 filed before Kaduna State High Court, in which they exchanged roles, with Col Ubah becoming the defendant in the defamation of character case after the Colonel wrote a petition allegation against Enyesiobi.