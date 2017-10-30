Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump campaign aide met Russia-linked professor to discuss ‘dirt’ on Clinton – The Guardian

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Trump campaign aide met Russia-linked professor to discuss 'dirt' on Clinton
The Guardian
George Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries. Photograph: LinkedIn. Trump-Russia inquiry …
White House Says Charges Against Campaign Advisers Do Not Touch TrumpNew York Times
Trump adviser George Papadopoulos lied about Russian linksBBC News
Who are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates?Reuters
Washington Post –Politico –NPR –Miami Herald
all 1,759 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.