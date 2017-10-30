Trump campaign aide met Russia-linked professor to discuss ‘dirt’ on Clinton – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Trump campaign aide met Russia-linked professor to discuss 'dirt' on Clinton
The Guardian
George Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries. Photograph: LinkedIn. Trump-Russia inquiry …
White House Says Charges Against Campaign Advisers Do Not Touch Trump
Trump adviser George Papadopoulos lied about Russian links
Who are Paul Manafort and Rick Gates?
