Expert seeks national policy on waste management – The Nation Newspaper
|
Expert seeks national policy on waste management
The Nation Newspaper
Experts have called for a national policy on waste management in order to benefit from the opportunities inherent in disposable waste. Some of the experts who highlighted the opportunities in waste noted that wastes can be transformed into energy …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!