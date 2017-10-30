Experts fault Buhari’s economic policies, anti-graft war, others

Stakeholders have expressed disappointment over what they termed the deceitful way and manner the President Muhammadu Buhari government was going about executing its economic policies as well as anti-corruption and insurgency war in the country.

Speaking at Buharimeter’s town hall meeting over the weekend in Abuja, the experts noted that it had taken longer time for the government to act decisively on pressing issues, especially the Boko Haram Islamic sect in the North- East.

The Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof. Nuhu Yaqub, stated that some local councils in Borno State were still being under the siege of the insurgents.

He said; “The sovereignty state of Nigeria has been brought to question. We don’t know what is really happening in the North East. For government to tell us that it has defeated Boko Haram is a lie.”

The don maintained: “If army can capture Shekau’s wife, what about her husband. By now, we expected the Federal Government to have put an end to insurgency. She is sluggish to overrun them.”

On the proposed foreign loan, he condemned the move, querying what happened to recovered loot.The university administrator accused policymakers of not proffering lasting solutions to the nation’s myriad of problems, insisting that the nation was not out of recession as speculated in some quarters.

To the Executive Director of Centre for Democracy and Development, CDD, Idayat Hassan, government’s anti-corruption crusade was disjointed.She noted that people see the administration undertaking frivolous engagements that add little or nothing to the welfare of the citizens.

Jude I’ll of OSIWA Country Office, maintained that tension was more palpable nationwide, adding that numerous questions beg for answers from government.

