Exporters refute yam export rejection story









Nigerian yam exporters who exported the produce recently to the United Kingdom and United States (US) are disputing the reports in the media purporting the rejection of the country’s yam at both export destinations. The exporters expressed worries about the potential impact of the negative publicity on their prospects at the export market in the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Exporters refute yam export rejection story appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

