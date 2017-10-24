Pages Navigation Menu

Exporters refute yam export rejection story

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

Yam displayed at a local market

Nigerian yam exporters who exported the produce recently to the United Kingdom and United States (US) are disputing the reports in the media purporting the rejection of the country’s yam at both export destinations. The exporters expressed worries about the potential impact of the negative publicity on their prospects at the export market in the…

