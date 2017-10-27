ExxonMobil’s Q3 earnings rise to $4 bn – The Punch
ExxonMobil's Q3 earnings rise to $4 bn
Higher oil prices significantly boosted ExxonMobil's third-quarter earnings, more than offsetting the hit to operations from US hurricanes, the oil giant reported Friday. ExxonMobil reported earnings of $4.0 billion, up 49.8 percent from the year-ago …
Oil companies rise above hurricanes
