Ezekwesili attacks Dogara, Saraki

FORMER minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has berated Nigerian lawmakers for their “inability” to hold the executive accountable. Describing them as “lemons”, she said neither the Senate President Bukola Saraki nor Yakubu Dogara has invested in public trust. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the former minister blamed the low public trust experienced in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

