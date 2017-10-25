Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N558bn for September

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Tuesday shared N558 billion to the three arms of government as revenue for the month of September 2017. According to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the gross statutory revenue of N423.961bn received for the month was lower than the N550.992bn received in the previous month by N127.023 […]

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N558bn for September

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.