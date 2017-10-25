FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N558bn for September

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Tuesday shared N558 billion to the three arms of government as revenue for the month of September 2017. According to the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the gross statutory revenue of N423.961bn received for the month was lower than the N550.992bn received in the previous month by N127.023 […]

FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N558bn for September

