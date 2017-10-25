FAAC: Kwara releases details for October – The Eagle Online

Pages Navigation Menu

FAAC: Kwara releases details for October
The Kwara State government says it received N3 billion as allocation from the Federation Account for October. The State Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Demola Banu, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ilorin. Banu said that the October …
