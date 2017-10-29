Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FAAN urges Cross River to improve on facilities in schools

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has called for acquisition of more facilities that would enhance learning in schools in Cross River State. Speaking at the 20th anniversary of FAAN Secondary Schools in Calabar, the Airport Manager, Mr Ayodele Sunday said education was not just about preparation for future work but developing potentials of individuals […]

FAAN urges Cross River to improve on facilities in schools

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.