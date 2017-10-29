Fadzayi Mahere arrested – The Zimbabwe Standard
|
The Zimbabwe Standard
|
Fadzayi Mahere arrested
The Zimbabwe Standard
POLICE yesterday arrested aspiring Mt Pleasant independent candidate Fadzai Mahere at a soccer tournament she had organised as part of her campaign activities in the constituency. BY OBEY MANAYITI. Mahere, a sharp critic of the ruling Zanu PF …
Fadzayi Mahere Arrested Over Social Soccer Match
MP aspirant Mahere arrested over football tournament
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!