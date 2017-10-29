Pages Navigation Menu

Fadzayi Mahere arrested – The Zimbabwe Standard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Fadzayi Mahere arrested
POLICE yesterday arrested aspiring Mt Pleasant independent candidate Fadzai Mahere at a soccer tournament she had organised as part of her campaign activities in the constituency. BY OBEY MANAYITI. Mahere, a sharp critic of the ruling Zanu PF …
