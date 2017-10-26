FAJ, NUJ Trains Journalist on Gender Equity, Safety

By Ruth Tene Natsa

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and the Norwegian Union of Journalists( (NORSK) yesterday began the second training of twenty journalists in Abuja.

The training with the Theme “ 2 Day Gender Equity And Safety Workshop” was funded and supported by Hon Mulikat Akande.

Speaking at the event, President of the FAJ who is also the National President of the NUJ, Abdulwaheed Odusile said “the training is a second in a series we are building for Journalists across Africa including Nigeria on gender issues and safety security”

The President who was represented by the National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman, said the inspiration for the training is because “Predominantly, we believe that safety and security are a very germain in Journalism work and we are worried particularly because of the hot spots we have in Africa”

“If you look at North, West Africa and every other region including Nigeria,the North East and North Central, Niger delta,these are areas that are prone to security issues, so we believe Journalists need to get training on security issues,how to stay alive first ,it is when you are alive that you can file any report dead or wounded Journalist cannot certainly file any report” He said

The NUJ President added that on issues of gender “We desire to have quality regardless of gender in the profession because we believe every citizen, Journalist can contribute to the issues of development”

He expressed the hope that with subsequent funding the training would be stepped down to the states across the nation.