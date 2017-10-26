FAJ, NUJ Trains Journalist on Gender Equity, Safety

By Ruth Tene Natsa, Abuja

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) and the Norwegian Union of Journalists( (NORSK) Wednesday began the second training of twenty of its members in Abuja.

The training with the Theme ” 2 Day Gender Equity And Safety Workshop” was funded and supported by Hon Mulikat Akande.

Speaking at the event, President of the FAJ who is also the National President of the NUJ, Abdulwaheed Odusile said “the training is a second in a series we are building for Journalists across Africa including Nigeria on gender issues and safety security”

The President who was represented by the National Secretary Shuaibu Usman Leman, said the inspiration for the training is because “Predominantly, we believe that safety and security are a very germain in Journalism work and we are worried particularly because of the hot spots we have in Africa”

“If you look at North, West Africa and every other region including Nigeria,the North East and North Central, Niger delta,these are areas that are prone to security issues, so we believe Journalists need to get training on security issues,how to stay alive first ,it is when you are alive that you can file any report dead or wounded Journalist cannot certainly file any report” He said

The NUJ President added that on issues of gender “We desire to have quality regardless of gender in the profession because we believe every citizen, Journalist can contribute to the issues of development”

He expressed the hope that with subsequent funding the training would be stepped down to the states across the nation

“We hope this series of trainings will continue so that we can train as many Journalist as possible. We have started in Abuja by training very few,but by the time we are able to get funding from other international organisations or Nigerians that are concerned we will expand the training to Journalist all over the country” He said

In her statement at the event, Hon Mulikat said “at a time when women’s voices are rising around the world,gender equity and safety workshop is an opportunity to again remind everyone of the need to empower and allow women attain their potentials”.

“We want to construct a different world of work for women. As they grow up,girls must be exposed to a broad range of careers and encouraged to.make choices that lead beyond the traditional service and career options to jobs in industry public service, agriculture and science”

She said “in roles where women are already under represented and poorly paid, with little or no social protection,we must make those industries work better for women.She added that women must be at the heart of decision making in all spheres from parliaments,the judiciary and peace making forums to global governance”.

“We want to see more women in economic leadership to ensure that women shape markets and drive economic growth. We want to see women involved in decision making processes relating to climate change and for women to design and implement gender responsive climate solutions”she said

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the NUJ, FCT Council, Comrade Paul Ella Ebeche noted that “safety is not only when Journalists are in the process of generating stories, but even after reporting stories that are unfounded”

He said “accuracy in reporting is very important as in accurracies lead to libel issues making it difficult for the Council to come to the rescue of members who breach ethics of the profession”