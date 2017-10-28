Pages Navigation Menu

Fake medical doctor who defrauded blind man of N290k in Kwara nabbed by NSCDC

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Kwara command on Monday paraded one Ahmed Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor. Olalekan who hails from lgbayeodo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State was arrested in Aboto, in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, DailyTrust learnt. Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in […]

