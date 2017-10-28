Fake medical doctor who defrauded blind man of N290k in Kwara nabbed by NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Kwara command on Monday paraded one Ahmed Olalekan for parading himself as a medical doctor. Olalekan who hails from lgbayeodo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State was arrested in Aboto, in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, DailyTrust learnt. Parading the suspect, the NSCDC Commandant in […]

The post Fake medical doctor who defrauded blind man of N290k in Kwara nabbed by NSCDC appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

