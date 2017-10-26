Fake special assistant held over GH¢748000.00 fraud – Ghana News Agency
Fake special assistant held over GH¢748000.00 fraud
Kumasi, Oct 26, GNA – A 34-year-old man, who paraded himself as Special Assistant of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Company and succeeded in duping two contractors of their cash of GH¢695,000.00 has been arrested by the …
