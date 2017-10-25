Falz: Artistes don’t care about lyrics because Nigerians just want to dance – TheCable
Falz: Artistes don't care about lyrics because Nigerians just want to dance
Folarin Falana, an entertainer better known as Falz, has said Nigerian artistes are not to blame for the poor lyrical content of their songs. According to Falz, “Nigerians just want to dance” and as such, artistes will feed them with what they desire …
