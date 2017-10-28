Falz Drops New Album “27” On His Birthday – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Falz Drops New Album “27” On His Birthday
Guardian (blog)
Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known by his stage name Falz, unveiled his new album “27” when he turned 27 yesterday. The rapper announces the new album on the same day as his birthday. The 17-track album will have tracks like Bahd Baddo …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!