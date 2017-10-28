Pages Navigation Menu

Falz Drops New Album “27” On His Birthday

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known by his stage name Falz, unveiled his new album “27” when he turned 27 yesterday.

The rapper announces the new album on the same day as his birthday.

The 17-track album will have tracks like Bahd Baddo Baddest, Wehdone Sir, Something Light and La Fete on it.

The album also features A-list artists like Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy, Ycee, Wande Coal, Terry Apala, Sir Dauda and Medikal.

In his posts on Instagram announcing the album, he wrote:

”This is exactly October 27, 2017, the day I officially turned 27.”

“I woke up this morning and I dropped a new album titled 27.”

“I am giving 27 top streamers of this album on “music plus platform, N127,000 across a period of 27 days.”

He also released the tracklist. See it below:

