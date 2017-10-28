Falz Drops New Album “27” On His Birthday

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, popularly known by his stage name Falz, unveiled his new album “27” when he turned 27 yesterday.

The rapper announces the new album on the same day as his birthday.

The 17-track album will have tracks like Bahd Baddo Baddest, Wehdone Sir, Something Light and La Fete on it.

The album also features A-list artists like Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy, Ycee, Wande Coal, Terry Apala, Sir Dauda and Medikal.

In his posts on Instagram announcing the album, he wrote:

”This is exactly October 27, 2017, the day I officially turned 27.” “I woke up this morning and I dropped a new album titled 27.” “I am giving 27 top streamers of this album on “music plus platform, N127,000 across a period of 27 days.”

He also released the tracklist. See it below:

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

