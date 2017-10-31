Falz speaks out against Yahoo Boys in new single ‘Confirm’

By now y’all should know Falz is not a fan of Yahoo Boys.. he has made it known several times, but he takes it up a notch this time by dedicating a full song to his preaching against Internet fraudsters. On ‘Confirm’, one of the tracks off his recent surprise album, 27, Falz didn’t hold …

