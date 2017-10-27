Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falz Just Beyoncé’d Us And Dropped A Surprise Album ’27’ – Konbini

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Konbini

Falz Just Beyoncé'd Us And Dropped A Surprise Album '27'
Konbini
Woah! Talk about never espedded it! Just like Beyoncé did with her last two studio albums, Lemonade and Beyoncé, the talented rapper and comedian Falz just released 27, a full blown 17-track album (sans music videos). Well, to be fair, we can count his …
[VIDEO] Falz unveils new albumThe Punch
Falz surprises fans with new album on birthdayTheCable
Falz Unveils New AlbumP.M. News
Naija News
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.