Family Booster holds annual married & singles confab

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—A non-denominational ministry, Family Booster Ministry has concluded plans to organize its annual Lagos Singles and Married Conference holding on Sunday, October 29, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The President of the ministry, Pastor Bisi Adewale said that the conference is focused on equipping the married and singles, especially the youths in Nigeria with positive information in every area of their lives which include spiritual development, promoting healthy marriage, building good relationships, academic, career, association and others.

He said that the programme tagged: ‘Great Marriage’ is poised to bring together thousands of singles and married people from across the country and enlighten them on the principles of great marriage adding that the programme has become an annual event that has been inspiring and transforming.

In his words: “The focus of this conference is to talk about Great Marriage. We have poor marriage, turbulent marriage, a good marriage and great marriage. We will be opening the eyes of people to the difference between a good and great marriage and how to build a great marriage.”

