Family Booster holds annual married & singles confab

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—A non-denominational ministry, Family Booster Ministry has concluded plans to organize its annual Lagos Singles and Married Conference holding on Sunday, October 29, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The President of the ministry, Pastor Bisi Adewale said that the conference is focused on equipping the married and singles, especially the youths in Nigeria with positive information in every area of their lives which include spiritual development, promoting healthy marriage, building good relationships, academic, career, association and others.

He said that the programme tagged: ‘Great Marriage’ is poised to bring together thousands of singles and married people from across the country and enlighten them on the principles of great marriage adding that the programme has become an annual event that has been inspiring and transforming.

In his words: “The focus of this conference is to talk about Great Marriage. We have poor marriage, turbulent marriage, a good marriage and great marriage. We will be opening the eyes of people to the difference between a good and great marriage and how to build a great marriage.”

The post Family Booster holds annual married & singles confab appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

