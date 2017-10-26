Family says current administration invited Maina & he has been working with DSS for a while

The Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria’s secret police, reportedly made a transfer of N152 million into the account of wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina. According to Premium Times, the payment proves that Maina and the DSS have been in a relationship for a while. It was reported that between 2011 and 2013, over N500 million […]

