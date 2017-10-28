Fani-Kayode asks Buhari to resign, says VP has turned into a pernicious liar

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode former Minister of Aviation, on Saturday said that Vice President Yemi Osinajo ‘has turned himself into a pernicious and unrepentant liar and a peddler of falsehood just for a tiny morsel at Buhari’s table.’

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle also asked Buba Galadima and Customs Comptroller General, Hameed Ali to compel the president to resign and go back to Daura before he does more damage to Nigeria

Fani-Kayode said: “Buhari’s govt. has derailed”- Hameed Ali.

“Buhari’s govt. is run by mere propaganda”- Buba Galadima.

These 2 men are Buhari’s oldest and closest friends. Even they are fed up. They should tell their friend to resign and go back to Daura before he does more damage to Nigeria.

According to @ProfOsinbajo, @GEJonathan “doled out 100 billion naira and $295 million in 2 weeks just before the 2015 elections”.This is false.The VP has turned himself into a pernicious and unrepentant liar and a peddler of falsehood just for a tiny morsel at Buhari’s table.

The post Fani-Kayode asks Buhari to resign, says VP has turned into a pernicious liar appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

