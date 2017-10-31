Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal’s sack

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the sack of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and ex-Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA Director General, Ayo Oke. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to sack his erstwhile SGF, describing it as “good riddance.” He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.