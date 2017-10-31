Fani-Kayode reacts to ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal’s sack

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the sack of ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and ex-Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA Director General, Ayo Oke. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to sack his erstwhile SGF, describing it as “good riddance.” He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

