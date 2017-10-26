Pages Navigation Menu

Farm murders: South Africans urged to observe ‘Black Monday’ – News24

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa


Farmer’s Weekly

Farm murders: South Africans urged to observe 'Black Monday'
News24
Johannesburg – AfriForum and AgriSA have joined the call for South Africans to wear black next week Monday to commemorate the lives of those killed in farm attacks. This comes after Chris Loubser, a farm manager on the farm of a well-known Franschoek …
Concerns raised as farm attacks spiral out of controlEyewitness News
A call to wear black in tribute to murdered farmersFarmer’s Weekly
Stellenbosch winegrower shot and killed on farmThe Drinks Business
Times LIVE
all 6 news articles »

