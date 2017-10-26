Farm murders: South Africans urged to observe ‘Black Monday’ – News24
|
Farmer’s Weekly
|
Farm murders: South Africans urged to observe 'Black Monday'
News24
Johannesburg – AfriForum and AgriSA have joined the call for South Africans to wear black next week Monday to commemorate the lives of those killed in farm attacks. This comes after Chris Loubser, a farm manager on the farm of a well-known Franschoek …
Concerns raised as farm attacks spiral out of control
A call to wear black in tribute to murdered farmers
Stellenbosch winegrower shot and killed on farm
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!