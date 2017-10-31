Farmer Killed On Farm Murder Protests Day – Suspect Also Killed

Monday saw another murder take place during the desperate attempt by thousands of South Africans to shed light on the fatal crimes occurring on our country’s farms.

This time it was Bokkie Potgieter, a 73-year-old, small-scale vegetable farmer from Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. He was found dead inside his bakkie, reports Times LIVE.

Bokkie’s murderer, too, suffered the same fate, killed by neighbouring farm workers on the same day.

Here’s what we know, from Potgieter’s neighbour‚ Braam van Niekerk:

“It appears as though Bokkie caught his attacker trying to steal his bakkie. It seems as though there was a struggle and Bokkie was chopped through the face with a panga‚” he said. Van Niekerk said that the killer then stuffed Potgieter’s body into his bakkie and drove off with his (Potgieter’s) feet sticking out of the window. “He crashed into a pole near the farm. Workers from neighbouring farms who were walking to work ran to the vehicle to try and help the driver‚ thinking he was injured. “When they got there‚ they saw Bokkie’s body. The killer tried to run away but the farm workers caught and killed him.” He said Potgieter had lived alone on his farm.

Police said they were investigating a case of murder. Although they did not identify the slain man, they disputed whether the incident was related to farm attacks. Releasing a statement, they said:

[A] 73-year-old man was building a chicken kraal at about 10am when he was attacked. “The suspect believed to be in his thirties attacked him with a bush knife and dragged his body to a Ford Bantam bakkie. The victim’s vehicle crashed to the electricity pole and the community saw the victim’s vehicle and went to investigate. The victim died at the scene and the suspect sustained injuries. The suspect later died at the scene‚” the SAPS said.

In closing, Van Niekerk’s words ring true:

“It’s clear that what affects farmers also affects their workers. They are just as fed up with crime as farmers. “Their anger is evident with what happened to Potgieter today (Monday). Everyone has had enough with the attacks on South Africa’s farms.”

Neither race nor religion plays a part in these murders, so can we please leave them out of the next protest? Thanks.

