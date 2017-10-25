Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fashionista Yomi Casual And Wife Share Photos And Videos From Their Honeymoon In Dubai

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion, News | 0 comments

Their awesome and fun packed wedding recently is still fresh and dear in our hearts and now they are on honeymoon in Dubai UAE. What a wonderful way to crown a successful life. Yomi, you are the bomb.
Fashionista, Yomi causal just shared these few and amazing pictures as well as video clips of how fun it is in Dubai and he honeymoon with his new wife. Yomi is AY’s brother and I’m loving the guy I must tell you.
Checkout more pics and video below..

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.