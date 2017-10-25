Fashionista Yomi Casual And Wife Share Photos And Videos From Their Honeymoon In Dubai
Their awesome and fun packed wedding recently is still fresh and dear in our hearts and now they are on honeymoon in Dubai UAE. What a wonderful way to crown a successful life. Yomi, you are the bomb.
Fashionista, Yomi causal just shared these few and amazing pictures as well as video clips of how fun it is in Dubai and he honeymoon with his new wife. Yomi is AY’s brother and I’m loving the guy I must tell you.
Checkout more pics and video below..
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!