Father commits Suicide on Facebook Live Over Daughter’s Engagement

A 54-year-old father has committed suicide on Facebook live much to the shock of everyone watching over his daughter’s engagement. Ayhan Uzun, of Kayseri in central Turkey, was inconsolable after he found out that his daughter got engaged without his permission. He spoke directly to the camera before suddenly whipping out a handgun with his…

