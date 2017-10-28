Fayemi opens up on his relationship with Tinubu

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, John Kayode Fayemi, has spoken on his relationship with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bolaji Tinubu. Fayemi was reacting to a report that the once chummy relationship between him and Tinubu has strained at a point and even lingered after that. Speaking in […]

Fayemi opens up on his relationship with Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

