Fayose alleges corruption in Buhari’s government

‘FG’s Plot To Release Fresh Chibok Girls Diversionary’

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was corrupt, describing the scale of corruption in the government as ‘rotten and scandalous’.

He claimed that within the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations that gave credence to his earlier position that he (Buhari) was the grand patron of corruption in Nigeria.

He also alleged that there was a plot to release another set of Chibok Girls as another means of diverting attention from the various scandals rocking the government.

Fayose added that the purported recovery of $85 million allegedly looted from the Malabu oil deal and conclusion of negotiations with Switzerland on the return of $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family are diversionary.”

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said Governor Fayose, made the assertions while addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

His words: “When was this $85 million recovered? Has the money been paid into the Federation Account? Didn’t Buhari claim that Abacha did not steal a penny? They are just trying to divert the attention of Nigerians as they have always done.

“While government is still being confronted with the Maina Gate’s global shame, the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Isa Misau, yesterday, came with yet another bombshell that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, gave two Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

“Even though the police has said the vehicles in question were meant for the police personnel in the convoy of wife of the president, Nigerians will like to see records of such vehicles provided for the security personnel of previous first ladies. Most importantly, what happened to Buhari’s promise not to operate the Office of the First Lady?”

Fayose added that in the last one month, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations of the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, who was declared wanted for corruption by the International Police Organisation, (INTERPOL) after he was dismissed from office by the Civil Service Commission in 2013 for allegedly committing N2.1 billion pension fraud while in office.

He also mentioned the case of Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu’s allegation of the award of $25 billion contracts without due process against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

He cited the reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Lamorde, who was accused of corruption by the Senate, removed from office unceremoniously and declared wanted, as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The appointment of Ahmed Gambo Saleh; the Supreme Court Registrar, who was indicted and put on trial for alleged N2 billion fraud, as the Secretary of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and Secretary of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee, the headship of which has now been rejected by Retired Justice Isa Ayo Salami.

“Today, the president’s claim to integrity is under serious question, with his men dancing naked in the market square and there is no hope that their nakedness can be covered any longer.

