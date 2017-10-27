Fugitive scandal casts doubt on Nigeria anti-graft crusade – Citizen

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa


Fugitive scandal casts doubt on Nigeria anti-graft crusade
Muhammadu Buhari was elected as Nigeria's president on a promise to root out rampant corruption in government that has seen billions of dollars of public money stolen over decades. But since his landmark election win in 2015 he has yet to secure a …
Nigerians remind President Buhari pre-election promisesAnadolu Agency
How Buhari plans to cover-up rottenness of his government, divert attention from Maina mess – FayoseDaily Post Nigeria
Buhari 'll complete his work by 2023 – Senate LeaderVanguard
Premium Times –The Nation Newspaper –TheCable –The Punch
all 22 news articles »

