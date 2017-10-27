Fayose declines comment on burnt car

Says I’ll miss Ekiti people after my tenure

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ado-ekiti—Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has declined comments on his burnt car, saying he would not reflect on the incident.

Governor Fayose, who addressed newsmen in Ado Ekiti after the distribution of funds to communities in the state for development projects, deflected the question when it was asked.

“I don’t want to comment on that,” Fayose said when asked during the cheque distribution, which was done through the Ekiti State Community Development Agency (EKCIDA) in partnership with the World Bank.

His Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, got burnt at Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State, on Wednesday, although he was said not to be in the vehicle.

The governor at yesterday’s event told his supporters that the only thing he would miss after relinquishing power are Ekiti people, who gave him immense support while in office.

Speaking while distributing a sum of N94.08 million to 11 communities for grassroot development at the government house pavilion in Ado Ekiti, Fayose said: “I will miss Ekiti people so dearly, because I have been used to them. I love finding myself in their midst and this is what I will miss sorely.”

He said he was a governor of the people at the grassroots, noting he would miss them that he would miss them because they gave him immense support.

Fayose said: “Do you know that I have not entered my office in the last one year. I have always been with the people on the streets to fraternize with them and that is the essence of leadership.

“No governor must rate himself higher than the people that elected him. Here in Ekiti, the people live mostly in the rural areas and they are not Lagos people but rural. So we must interact with them and come to their level. That is why you must support continuity project. That is why you must vote for Professor Olusola.”

He however said when his deputy, Professor Olusola takes over government and is doing well, his feeling would be assuaged, pointing out that the people will benefit more when they have a governor they can easily access and control.

The Chairman , Council of traditional rulers in Ekiti and Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju and the Olojudo of Ido Ile, Oba Obaremi Adeleye, commended the governor for his grassroot and participatory approach to governance.

The monarch told the benefiting communities to spend the funds on projects that would be of tremendous benefits to the people.

