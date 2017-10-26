Fayose Escapes Death As His G-Wagon Goes Up In Flames In Lagos (VIDEO)

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State escaped death by a whisker on Tuesday after his Mercedes-Benz G-Class was completely burnt down after a fire accident on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos State.

The cause of the fire still remained a mystery as it was learnt that the governor was on his way to Lagos Airport when the accident occurred.

Confirming the incident while speaking with newsmen, Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the Governor was not in the vehicle.

The statement said, “There was an accident involving the governor’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday (Tuesday). “Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there. “What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained. “The governor is grateful to God that no casualty was recorded. He also thanked the people who made spirited efforts to put out the fire.”

Traffic officials with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency later responded to the incident.

A traffic official said, “The accident happened around 1.30pm on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway inward Airport Road. It happened on the Oshodi bridge, not too far from the LASTMA’s headquarters. “We cannot tell the exact cause of the fire. We gathered from those at the scene that the governor was in the G-Class when the accident happened and he quickly escaped into another car in his convoy. “On getting to the scene, we saw the driver who tried to cover his face with a Fez cap. He watched helplessly as the fire raged on. We alerted the state fire service and LASEMA. The LASEMA response unit had to take one way to access the accident scene because the road was blocked because of the inferno. “On arrival, they were able to douse the fire. The vehicle was seriously burnt. The driver did not talk to anybody. We saw as he started packing some of the burnt cash in the car. They were N500 notes. He packed the money with some other items into a polythene bag. This was in the presence of traffic officials and the police. We later cleared the traffic as the carcass of the car was towed away by LASEMA.”

