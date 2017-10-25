Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose escapes fire accident in Lagos – TheCable

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Africa


Fayose escapes fire accident in Lagos
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, escaped a fire accident involving his Merecdez G Wagon in Lagos, on Tuesday. According to Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, Fayose ought to have been in the car but “by providence, he was not there”. Olayinka said …
Photos: Gov Fayose's N44m G-Wagon burnt in LagosP.M. News
Fire razes Fayose's Mercedes G-Wagon in LagosNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Governor Fayose escapes death as mystery fire engulfs vehicle [PHOTOS]Daily Post Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria –TODAY.NG
all 11 news articles »

