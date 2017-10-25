Fayose escapes fire accident in Lagos – TheCable
The Punch
Fayose escapes fire accident in Lagos
TheCable
Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, escaped a fire accident involving his Merecdez G Wagon in Lagos, on Tuesday. According to Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, Fayose ought to have been in the car but “by providence, he was not there”. Olayinka said …
