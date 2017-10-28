FBI opens investigation into US links South Africa’s Guptas – TVC News
TVC News
FBI opens investigation into US links South Africa's Guptas
TVC News
The FBI has opened an investigation into U.S. links to South Africa's Guptas, escalating a scandal over the family's alleged use of a friendship with President Jacob Zuma to control state businesses. Also Britain's banking regulator, the Financial …
African National Congress could well lose power in the next polls
When myopia becomes a national condition
South African students clash with police over higher tuition fees
