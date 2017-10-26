FBN Holdings Plc declares N55.4bln Profit After Tax in 9 Months – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
FBN Holdings Plc declares N55.4bln Profit After Tax in 9 Months
Naija247news
FBN Holdings Plc. (“FBNH” or “FBNHoldings” or the “Group”) today announces its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. Income Statement. Gross earnings of N2 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) (Sept 2016: N417.4 billion) …
OCTOBER 27th PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFS
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!