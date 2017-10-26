Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FBN Holdings Plc declares N55.4bln Profit After Tax in 9 Months – Naija247news

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

FBN Holdings Plc declares N55.4bln Profit After Tax in 9 Months
Naija247news
FBN Holdings Plc. (“FBNH” or “FBNHoldings” or the “Group”) today announces its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2017. Income Statement. Gross earnings of N2 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) (Sept 2016: N417.4 billion) …
OCTOBER 27th PRICE LIST FOR MUTUAL FUNDS, REITS and ETFSTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.