FCT Minister appoints new Sarkin Bwari

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Awwal Ijakoro as the new Sarkin Bwari, Bwari Area Council of the FCT. Mr Abubakar Sani, Special Assistant (Media) to the FCT Minister disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in […]

