FCTA To Revoke Contract For Old Keffi Road

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI –

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it is working to revoke the contract for the expansion and modernisation of the Old Keffi Road, which runs from Karmo, Idu, Gwagwa to Dei-Dei axis.

Speaking when he inspected an ongoing road project, connecting Jeremiah Useni Way Life camp, Gwarimpa with the Kado Fish Market, the director of engineering (FCTA), Engr. Hadi Ahmad, disclosed that the road contract was awarded to a contractor who had abandoned the job.

Ahmad stated that the administration has no other option than to revoke and re-award the job to a more reputable company, adding that the Old Keffi Road is a very significant network, which leads to FCT’s major fish market as well as to the Idu train station.

He explained that ongoing road project would break the recurrent gridlock on the road during rush hours and peak time on weekends, as well as alleviate the stress encountered by travelers on that road.

The director of engineering disclosed that the construction was in compliance with a directive by the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who had witnessed the trouble residents encountered on their way to and from work and market and had decided to do something about it.

He stated that the 500 meters road would significantly reduce congestion, as it will divert some traffic off the Life camp Junction, thereby cutting off a significant portion of the Karmo road.