FDI in Nigeria’s digital sector hits $1bn — KPMG – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FDI in Nigeria's digital sector hits $1bn — KPMG
Vanguard
KPMG has disclosed that Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, into the Nigeria digital space over the last year is almost $1 billion. Speaking during a press briefing on KPMG Digital Summit 2017 themed, “Leading through Digital”, in Lagos, Boye Ademola …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!