FEC approves 2018 budget proposal

The Federal Executive Council ‎has approved the draft of the 2018 budget proposal. This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, after the FEC meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Briefing State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, Udoma said a date would be fixed […]

FEC approves 2018 budget proposal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

