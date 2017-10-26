Federal government college workers protest over unpaid salaries

There was unrest at the Federal Government College, Ilorin, Kwara State as Food vendors and a printer protested against N31.4m allegedly owed them by the school. The protesters chanted songs and displaced placards with different messages, including, ‘Federal Ministry of Education, please pay us our money,’ ‘Minister of Education, we seek your urgent intervention and …

