Federal Government Lists Fela’s House As National Museum – BuzzNigeria.com

Federal Government Lists Fela's House As National Museum
Fela 's House As National Museum- The government of Ogun State in alliance with the Federal Government, has announced a plan to immortalise the popular Ransome-Kuti family by turning their ancestral home in Abeokuta to a museum. The indication was …
