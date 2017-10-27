Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Deadline Extends. Introduces New Courses.

The Ekiti State Polytechnic having succeeded in getting accreditation from the National Board of Technical Education for some courses in the school, the institution is inviting the general public especially interested candidates who has National Diploma Certificate in Agricultural Technology to apply for admission to the Higher National Diploma programme in Animal Production and Agricultural …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti 2017/2018 Admission Deadline Extends. Introduces New Courses. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

