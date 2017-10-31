Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 3rd Batch PT (ND) Admission List Released.

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform candidates who applied for the part-time admission of Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (ILAROPOLY) that the institution  has released the ND 3rd Batch Admission List for 2017/2018 academic session. Candidates are to check the list via this link: ILAROPOLY ND PART-TIME 3RD LIST Acceptance Fee Payment All candidates offered admission in the 2017/2018 …

