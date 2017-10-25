Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND(FT) Cut-Off Mark Released.

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

All candidates who applied for admission to the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (ILAROPOLY) are hereby informed that the ND Full-time departmental Cut-off marks for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. The programmes and their cut-off marks are as stated below; SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT 1 ACCOUNTANCY 219 2 BANKING AND FINANCE 189 3 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT …

The post Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND(FT) Cut-Off Mark Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.