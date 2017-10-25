Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND(FT) Cut-Off Mark Released.

All candidates who applied for admission to the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro (ILAROPOLY) are hereby informed that the ND Full-time departmental Cut-off marks for 2017/2018 academic session has been released. The programmes and their cut-off marks are as stated below; SCHOOL OF MANAGEMENT 1 ACCOUNTANCY 219 2 BANKING AND FINANCE 189 3 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT …

