Federal University Of Petroleum Resources 2017/2018 Resumption Date Announced.

All the Federal University of Petroleum Resources community are hereby informed that the resumption date for the 2017/2018 academic session has been fixed for Sunday, 5th November, 2017. All returning students are expected back on campus to immediately commence their clearance/ registration process. 1st semester lectures begin on Monday, 13th November, 2017. By implication, all …

