Federal University Of Technology Akure Announces 2017/2018 Pre-Degree Screening Date.

This is to inform all candidates who applied for the Pre-degree admission of Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) that the screeni g date has been announced for the 2017/2018 academic session. The details are as follows DATE: Friday October 27th, 2017 VENUE: FUTA Annex Ibule-Soro TIME: 7:00 A.M. All Prospective candidates should come to …

The post Federal University Of Technology Akure Announces 2017/2018 Pre-Degree Screening Date. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

